Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.20. 10,107,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,212,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.95. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

