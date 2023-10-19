Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JEPI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 446,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,757. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

