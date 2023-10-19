Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 12,239,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,675,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 8.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 358,220 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

