Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,782. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile



Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

