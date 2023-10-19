Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 39,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 287,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,661,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,286,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

