Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.93% of Masimo worth $80,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Masimo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.