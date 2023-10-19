Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $390.15. 603,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

