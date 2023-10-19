Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $392.24. The stock had a trading volume of 503,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.50 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $369.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

