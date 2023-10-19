Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG1 opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Thursday. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

