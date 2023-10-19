Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 7% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 810,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 298,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

