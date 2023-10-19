MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.