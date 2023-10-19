MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 93,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

