MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 77841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

