McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCD stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $259.14. 1,140,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,234. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.56. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

