McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MCK traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $451.31. 77,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.75 and a 200-day moving average of $407.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

