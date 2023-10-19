Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 1,032 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 495,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,370. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

