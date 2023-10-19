Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 577 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

