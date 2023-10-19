Mechanics Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

