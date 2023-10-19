Mechanics Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock remained flat at $36.92 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,350. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

