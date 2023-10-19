Mechanics Financial Corp Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.98. 197,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,017. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

