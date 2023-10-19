Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.5% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,952,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,582,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
