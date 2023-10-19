Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $239.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.