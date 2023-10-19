Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,701. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

