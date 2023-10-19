Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

