Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 160,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

