Mechanics Financial Corp Has $106,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $709.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.22 and a 200-day moving average of $706.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.61 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

