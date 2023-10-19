Mechanics Financial Corp Has $13.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 451,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

