Mechanics Financial Corp Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,381,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,167,000 after purchasing an additional 197,917 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 405.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 3,394,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,816,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

