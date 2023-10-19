Mechanics Financial Corp Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

