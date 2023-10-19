Mechanics Financial Corp Has $220,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 5,578,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,027,364. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.