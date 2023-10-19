Mechanics Financial Corp Has $288,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 2,953,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.