Mechanics Financial Corp Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

PEAK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 662,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.