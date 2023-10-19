Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $157.96. 230,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

