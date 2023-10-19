Mechanics Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,173,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,901,768. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

