Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $204,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

