Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. 5,692,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,740,840. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

