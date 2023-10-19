Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,913,000 after buying an additional 1,350,255 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,116,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,116,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 473,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,182. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.