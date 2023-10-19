Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.