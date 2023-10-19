Mechanics Financial Corp Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

