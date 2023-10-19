Mechanics Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 423,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

