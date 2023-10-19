Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 1,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 315,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.