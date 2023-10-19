Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.78. 221,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,900. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

