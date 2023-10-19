Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 2,115 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,495. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.