Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $621.03. 241,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,693. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $569.28 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

