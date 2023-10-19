Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 393,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

