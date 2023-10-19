Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 5,551 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 270,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

