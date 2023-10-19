Mechanics Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.7 %

Hasbro stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 165,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

