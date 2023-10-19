Mechanics Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.63. 3,013,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.