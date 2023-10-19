Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 601,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

