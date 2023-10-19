Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. 1,202,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,034. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

